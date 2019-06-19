

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday, while the safe-haven yen weakened following the overnight rally on Wall Street amid optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal and a near-term interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 346.38 points or 1.65 percent to 21,319.09 after touching a high of 21,349.26 earlier. Japanese shares hit a one-and-a-half week low in subdued trading on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is advancing more than 2 percent and Fast Retailing is rising 0.4 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota Motor is adding 0.6 percent and Honda Motor is rising more than 2 percent.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Sony is higher by more than 1 percent and Canon is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is gaining more than 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are higher by more than 1 percent each.



Shares of Nomura Holdings are gaining more than 9 percent after the brokerage announced a $1.4 billion share buyback and withdrew its proposal to re-elect Chairman Nobuyuki Koga as head of the compensation and nominating committees.



In the oil sector, Inpex is rising 5 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose to a one-week high overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Screen Holdings, Toho Zinc and Sumitomo Metal are rising almost 6 percent each, while Nippon Sheet Glass is gaining more than 5 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 967.1 billion yen in May. That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 1,207.0 billion yen following the 110.9 billion yen deficit in April.



Exports were down 7.8 percent on year, also beating forecasts for a drop of 8.4 percent following the 2.4 percent decline in the previous month. Imports sank an annual 1.5 percent versus expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent after soaring 6.5 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday reflecting optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal on top of a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Stocks extended an initial move to the upside after President Donald Trump said in a post on Twitter that he had a 'very good' telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and will have an 'extended meeting' at the G20 summit next week.



The Dow surged up 353.01 points or 1.4 percent to 26,465.54, the Nasdaq soared 108.86 points or 1.4 percent to 7,953.88 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.08 points or 1 percent to 2,917.75.



The major European markets showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index soared by 2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures ended at a more than one-week high on Tuesday, amid mild optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement. WTI crude for July delivery jumped $1.97 or 3.8 percent to close at $53.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



