

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PCG) agreed to pay $1 billion to 14 local governments for igniting several devastating wildfires that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes.



'The payment of the settlement amount of $1 billion is to be incorporated in, and subject to confirmation of, a plan of reorganization to be filed by PG&E in its pending Chapter 11 case. The settlement does not affect the claims of any residents, individuals, or businesses affected by the fires,' the national law firm of Baron & Budd said in a statement.



More than half of the settlement is related to the 2018 fire in Northern California that killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes.



The settlement also covers damage from a 2015 in Butte County and a series of 2017 fires in Northern California wine country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX