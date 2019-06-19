JCB Special Offers Website (image)

JCB Japan Guide App (image)



TOKYO, June 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co. Ltd., released the new JCB Special Offers website, with information about special offers and promotions around the world, on 19 June 2019.JCB Special Offers site is designed to help JCB cardmembers easily find information about special offers and promotions at JCB merchants around the world. This site puts all of JCB's special offers and promotions in one convenient location, centralizing information that used to be scattered into different categories of user objective and preference. The site is designed to enable JCB cardmembers to easily search for the offers they want, including convenient smartphone search functionality.The site supports English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai, and currently shows offers at about 3,000 merchants in 27 countries and regions around the world. There are over 1,000 special offer merchants in Japan, a travel destination whose popularity is growing fast. The site also features blog articles about sightseeing spots and up-to-the-minute trends.JCB Special Offershttps://www.specialoffers.jcbJCB also provides JCB Japan Guide app for travelers visiting Japan, with information about special offers, sightseeing spots, and other useful information in English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai. An updated version, redesigned for improved ease of use, will be released on 26 June.JCB Japan Guide download pagehttps://www.global.jcb/en/consumers/travel/welcome-to-japan/japan-guide/index.htmlAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.global.jcb/en/ContactKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsEmail: kumiko.kida@jcb.co.jpPhone: +81 3 5778 8353Source: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.