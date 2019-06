MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) is eliminating approximately 30 percent of its Canadian workforce, according to reports which cited the company's e-mailed statement.



The company reduced its employees in its Calgary, Chauvin and Edson offices.



The number of jobs being affected is not yet known.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX