Orion Oyj: 1,767 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JUNE 2019 at 9.30 EEST



1,767 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 1,767 A shares have been converted into 1,767 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 19 June 2019.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the conversion, consists of 36,821,579 A shares and 104,436,249 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 840,867,829

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 010 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire

