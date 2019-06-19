

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation slowed in May, figures from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 2.5 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 2.2 percent rise.



Among the main industries, energy prices had the biggest impact on overall producer prices, which advanced 4.5 percent. Prices of non-durable consumer goods and those of capital goods increased 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Producer prices of durable goods rose 1.4 percent and that of intermediate goods were 0.5 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in May, in contrast to a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a rise of 0.2 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices advanced 1.1 percent from the same period of last year and remained unchanged from April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX