Cerdia (former Rhodia Acetow) will adjust the price of its Cerdia Filter Tow. The price of all Filter Tow grades will be increased by up to 0.5 USD kg or its equivalent in local currency. This adjustment will be effective in all regions with immediate effect, as contracts allow.

Cerdia intends to remain the preferred partner of its customers by continuing to provide what makes Cerdia's reputation: high quality products and services, flexibility and reliability in supply chain as well as innovative products and solutions.

About Cerdia

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Cerdia Group is a global leader in quality and innovation in the field of cellulose acetate tow for cigarette filter manufacturing. Cerdia operates production sites in Germany, Brazil, France, Russia and the USA. With the highest quality standards and first-class technical customer service, Cerdia's goal is to provide its customers with innovative products enabling them to differentiate on their markets. On the basis of its technical know-how and expertise in acetylation the Cerdia Group diversifies its product portfolio into other industries such as for example in building or textile application. For more information about Cerdia and its products, visit www.cerdia.com

