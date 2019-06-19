Hoylu AB: The Swedish FSA obliges Hoylu to pay fine

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") has decided to impose Hoylu AB (publ) a fine of SEK 2.1 million due to shortcomings in the company's information disclosure in connection with two press releases issued by the company in April, 2017.

The decision is available at the SFSA's website, www.fi.se.

Stein Revelsby, CEO: "This incident took place more than two years ago. Hoylu has since then taken measures to avoid similar incidents. We respect the decision by the SFSA as such, but do not consider the fee to be proportional".

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Om Hoylu

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more.

www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:52 CET on June 19, 2019.