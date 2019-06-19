MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert 10-day Countdown!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Today we officially started the 10-day countdown to the MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert on June 28. MGC TOKEN partners certainly already can't wait to meet the key figures of MGC TOKEN and the investment company BG-MF.
MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert is also MGC TOKEN's first large event since its world premiere media conference. The future development trend of MGC TOKEN has also attracted constant attention from its members. The theme of this MGC TOKEN concert is "MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert". The concert is held in Bangkok, Thailand, not only for the convening of the MGC TOKEN conference, but also for rewarding members with a joyful trip to Thailand. Unlike the world premiere media conference, the main purpose of this conference is to rewarding users. We've invite well-known artists to perform, and mysterious guests to support.
The MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert was co-sponsored by MGC TOKEN and BG-MF Investment Co., Ltd. The schedule of the conference is as follows:
I. June 2
13:40, check in
14:10, Entry
14:45, Official start of the meeting
15:15, Speech by the Prince of Thailand
15:20, VIP Guest Speech
16:50, Speech by team leaders from all countries
17:50. End of the meeting, start of the gala
The dinner process is as follows:
II. June 28
18:00, Start of the gala
18:02, Hot opening dance by Korean 4X girls
18:06, Songs by star Xiao Quan
The first round of lottery
18:30 Thai shemale dance
The second round of lottery
18:45, Thai local dance
The third round of lottery
18:55, Dance by Korean 4X girls
The fourth round of lottery
19:05, Thai local dance
19:10, Thai shemale catwalk show
19:20, Songs by star Yang Pei'an
The fifth round of lottery
19:38, Thai local dance
19:43, Songs by star Zhong Xintong
The sixth round of lottery
19:25, Songs by star Zhang Weijian
The seventh round of lottery
20:16, The end of gala
The 2019 MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28. Looking forward to meeting you! June 28, Bangkok, Thailand, let's witness it together!
mgctoken@gmail.com
SOURCE: MGC TOKEN
