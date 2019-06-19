MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert 10-day Countdown!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Today we officially started the 10-day countdown to the MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert on June 28. MGC TOKEN partners certainly already can't wait to meet the key figures of MGC TOKEN and the investment company BG-MF.

MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert is also MGC TOKEN's first large event since its world premiere media conference. The future development trend of MGC TOKEN has also attracted constant attention from its members. The theme of this MGC TOKEN concert is "MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert". The concert is held in Bangkok, Thailand, not only for the convening of the MGC TOKEN conference, but also for rewarding members with a joyful trip to Thailand. Unlike the world premiere media conference, the main purpose of this conference is to rewarding users. We've invite well-known artists to perform, and mysterious guests to support.

The MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert was co-sponsored by MGC TOKEN and BG-MF Investment Co., Ltd. The schedule of the conference is as follows:

I. June 2

13:40, check in

14:10, Entry

14:45, Official start of the meeting

15:15, Speech by the Prince of Thailand

15:20, VIP Guest Speech

16:50, Speech by team leaders from all countries

17:50. End of the meeting, start of the gala

The dinner process is as follows:

II. June 28

18:00, Start of the gala

18:02, Hot opening dance by Korean 4X girls

18:06, Songs by star Xiao Quan

The first round of lottery

18:30 Thai shemale dance

The second round of lottery

18:45, Thai local dance

The third round of lottery

18:55, Dance by Korean 4X girls

The fourth round of lottery

19:05, Thai local dance

19:10, Thai shemale catwalk show

19:20, Songs by star Yang Pei'an

The fifth round of lottery

19:38, Thai local dance

19:43, Songs by star Zhong Xintong

The sixth round of lottery

19:25, Songs by star Zhang Weijian

The seventh round of lottery

20:16, The end of gala

The 2019 MGC TOKEN Asia-Pacific Gratitude Gala & Group Star Concert will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28. Looking forward to meeting you! June 28, Bangkok, Thailand, let's witness it together!

mgctoken@gmail.com

SOURCE: MGC TOKEN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549213/MGC-TOKEN-Asia-Pacific-Gratitude-Gala-Group-Star-Concert-10-day-Countdown