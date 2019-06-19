Data Centric Security Provider Announces Seamless Integration with Apache Kafka

comforte AG, a leading provider of enterprise data security and digital payments solutions, has announced new integration capabilities for Apache Kafka with the latest release of its Enterprise Data Protection Suite. Apache Kafka is a distributed data streaming platform that allows users to collect and examine real-time data streams from a variety of popular applications. These new capabilities enable organizations to integrate data protection methods, like tokenization or format-preserving encryption, into their Kafka environments. Anonymization and pseudonymization can be applied to sensitive data on the fly within Apache Kafka to help organizations protect information and fulfil compliance regulations. The additional capabilities cater to use cases unique to the Apache Kafka environment, especially Kafka Connect and Kafka Streams. The release will be making its debut at Whitehall Media's Big Data Analytics Conference in London, the industry event showcasing the latest Big Data Analytics innovations and insights for large enterprises.

How the solution interacts with Kafka Connect

Kafka Connect is a plug-in framework that connects Kafka with external systems such as databases, key-value stores, search indices, and file systems. The Confluent Hub provides out-of-the-box solutions for classic databases using Kafka Connect, such as SQL, MongoDB, Oracle GoldenGate, SAP Hana, S3, etc. These out-of-the-box connectors can be seamlessly integrated into an existing environment with little to no changes to source code, which keeps development costs to a minimum. While there are many useful out-of-the-box Connectors available, they cannot easily be modified to integrate third party APIs. Seamless integration is a key advantage of the new comforte suite as it enables end-to-end data protection with minimal development effort.

In addition, data can be secured in the Connectors before moving downstream in the Apache Kafka environment so that it is protected throughout its lifecycle. This is made possible by tokenization, which maintains the referential integrity of the data, allowing it to move and be processed throughout the Kafka environment, all while in a protected state.

How the solution interacts with Kafka Streams

Kafka Steams is a client library for building applications and microservices, where the input and output data are stored in Kafka clusters. Java and Scala applications can be written on the client side with support from Kafka's server-side cluster technology. The comforte solution provides a dedicated, transparent, and out-of-the-box Kafka Stream integration module that makes implementation fast and easy.

"This new release for Apache Kafka is yet another positive chapter in comforte AG's strategic growth plan to ensure the highest standards of data security are being met," said Henning Horst at comforte AG. "The amount of data being generated worldwide is enormous, making it highly valuable to organizations today. Therefore, with the growing risk of breaches along with new and stricter regulations all around the world, sophisticated data protection is a necessity."

About comforte

comforte AG is a leading provider of enterprise data security. Today, more than 500 enterprises worldwide rely on comforte to secure the sensitive data they have been entrusted with. With more than 20 years of experience in data protection and connectivity of truly mission-critical systems, comforte is the perfect partner for organizations who are determined to protect their most valuable asset: data.

