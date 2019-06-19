HONG KONG, June 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Ip as Senior Vice President, Global Business and Partnership, to further strengthen the company's continued strong global growth.Mr. Ip joins CITIC Telecom CPC as a Silicon Valley veteran, with over 25 years' experience within the telecommunications and ICT industry including holding various executive positions at Huawei, Black Lotus Communications and NSFOCUS. His previous roles spanned extensive international operation experiences, strategic alliance and technology partnerships, and his expertise encompasses business development, sales management, technology areas, as well as financial planning.In his new role at CITIC Telecom CPC, Mr. Ip will lead the expanding Global Business and Partnership team to proactively address growing customer and market demand driven by the company's international business vision and strategy."I'm extremely excited to be joining CITIC Telecom CPC at a point in time when the company is very successfully growing, while the industry and market are also expanding with new business models and partnership opportunities," said Mr. Ip. "CITIC Telecom CPC's reach is truly global, which makes us an extremely resourceful and powerful partner. I'm looking forward to working with the team as we move into the next period of significant growth.""Frank has a strong skill set and a very inspiring management approach," said Mr. Stephen Ho, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC. "His extensive experience, proven track record in growing businesses and building high performance sales and marketing teams across various industry sectors, deep knowledge of the ICT market and network security industry, will be critical to CITIC Telecom CPC as we continue to expand on a global basis. We are confident Frank will help foster a new positive dynamic to our business and help open doors and enhance collaborations with some of the world's largest carrier partners and IT vendors."About CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data centre solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18+ Cloud service centres, 30 data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centres.At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comMedia Contact:Rowena LeungCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited(852) 2170 7536Email: rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.