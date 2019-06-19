EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 19, 2019 SHARES ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 1,767 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of June 20, 2019. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 36,821,579 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 104,436,249 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 19. KESÄKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET ORION OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Orion Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 1 767 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Orion Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 20. kesäkuuta 2019 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014369 id: 35362 Osakemäärä: 36 821 579 Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014377 id: 35363 Osakemäärä: 104 436 249 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260