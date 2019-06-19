Seasoned Executive Joins JASK With Proven Experience Scaling Global Businesses for Oracle, ArcSight, Delphix and Other Companies

JASK, the provider of the industry's first cloud-native SIEM platform, today announced the appointment of Iain Chidgey as international vice president and general manager. As JASK's first dedicated leader in the EMEA and APJ regions, Chidgey is responsible for accelerating company growth globally, including expanding its channel presence.

Chidgey joins JASK from Delphix, where he was the company's first international executive and helped customers solve their data friction challenges. Prior to Delphix, Chidgey served as VP and general manager, EMEA at ArcSight where he was instrumental in establishing the SIEM market globally and worked closely with JASK CEO Greg Martin. Earlier in his career, Chidgey successfully launched and rapidly grew the international business for Portal Software.

"JASK is the perfect opportunity for me to bring my experience to bear in establishing and building global businesses for emerging companies," said Iain Chidgey. "Companies now are faced with the challenge of the proliferation of data both on-premises and in the cloud and keeping it secure. This is the problem that JASK precisely solves so when the opportunity arose to help lead the next phase of the company's growth and disrupt the SIEM market, I enthusiastically grabbed it."

The JASK ASOC platform is a modern, cloud-native SIEM that analyzes cloud environments in addition to on-premises networks, endpoints and logs in a single platform. Built using a micro-services architecture, JASK taps into the elastic capabilities of the cloud to support auto-scaling event ingestion and access to limitless processing power, which allows its Adaptive Signal Clustering (ASC) engine to ensure that all events are analyzed without discrimination. The flexible platform enables JASK to provide unlimited data ingestion and processing without a cost penalty to customers.

"Iain brings a unique combination of knowledge of the security issues that CIOs and CISOs grapple with when moving applications and data to the cloud along with how to successfully build a business in EMEA and APJ," said Greg Martin, JASK CEO and co-founder. "He fundamentally shares our view that if an organization is modern by being cloud-first, its security team needs to be modern in running its security operations center. It's terrific to be working with Iain once again."

In growing JASK's international business, Chidgey will build on the market presence already established through its existing channel partner relationships and expand on the company's go-to-market strategy.

About JASK

JASK is modernizing security operations by delivering an advanced SIEM platform that provides better visibility, better automation and a better architecture. Built on cloud-native technologies, the JASK ASOC platform streamlines security analyst workflows by automating many of the repetitive tasks that restrict productivity, freeing them for higher-value roles like threat hunting and vulnerability management, while addressing the escalating talent shortage. www.jask.com

