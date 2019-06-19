The Impact of Brexit on the GBP and UK Industries

LONDON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brexit has had a dramatic impact on UK politics, with huge ramifications for when Britain eventually leaves the EU. The possibility of "No-Deal" currently stands as a major political talking point with sides for and against.

In light of these events, international money transfer comparison site MoneyTransfers.com has published an infographic showcasing the major events of Brexit and the impact they have had on the pound, with key events matched to the GBP price.

Alongside providing a timeline showcasing the effect on the GBP Brexit has had, the infographic further highlights the potential impact of "No-Deal" Brexit on several industries including:

Tourism

Ecommerce

Financial Industry

Real Estate

Importers & Exporters

Automotive Industry

Jonathan Merry - Co-Founder of MoneyTransfers.com had this to say about the topic: "No matter what side of the political debate you're on, Brexit is going to affect you. The effects on the GBP have been affecting our business massively and customers are increasingly worried about their money transfers and whether they will be negatively affected. It felt fitting to create this graphic to provide them with some form of reference and timeline in a digestible format that clearly highlights risks and benefits alongside the general trend for the GBP - which has been in a downward trend".

MoneyTransfers.com has stated they plan to cover more of Brexit to help guide customers, while at the same time advising UK customers not to panic over Brexit as they believe the effects can be mitigated.

For the full infographic and supporting article visit, https://moneytransfers.com/the-brexit-impact

For further information, contact:

Jonathan Merry

jonathan@moneytransfers.com

+44 (0)7527-781729

