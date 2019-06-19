Clal Biotechnology Industries (CBI) recently published its first quarter update. Notably, MediWound has licensed North American commercialisation rights for NexoBrid to Vericel for $17.5m upfront, with an additional $132.5m in potential milestones. Also, Gamida Cell is on track to complete enrolment for its Phase III trial of NiCord (now called omidubicel) in haematological malignancies in H219 with data expected in H120. In addition, Cadent received a $15m milestone payment from Novartis as MIJ821 (CAD-9271) for treatment-resistant depression entered Phase II.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...