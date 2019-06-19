

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price inflation slowed in April after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Average house prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in March. In February, house price inflation was 1.2 percent.



In April, the lowest annual growth in house prices was in London, where prices fell by 1.2 percent after a 2.5 percent slump in March.



The average UK house price was GBP 229,000 in April, which was GBP 3,000 higher from the same month last year.



On a month-on-month basis, UK house prices rose a non-seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in April, but fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX