Ammonium Sulfate Market Size Worth $3.79 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ammonium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising usage of nitrogen-based fertilizers to increase the crop yield is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Need for nutrients, such as nitrogen and sulfur, is also expected to drive the market in the years to come. Ammonium sulfate is widely used for food additive application. It is used as an inorganic salt in food industry. Ammonium sulfate has a slightly salty taste with no aroma and is commonly used due to its high solubility characteristics. Thus, high demand for food additives is also expected to benefit the market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- In terms of revenue, the solid ammonium sulfate product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period
- Fertilizers application led the global ammonium sulfate market with a share of over 91.6% in 2018
- North America has emerged as a promising region on account of stringent environmental regulations and increasing sulfur-deficient soils
- Some of the key companies in the market are BASF SE; Domo Chemicals GmbH; Honeywell International, Inc.; and SABIC
- These companies focus on R&D to develop new product applications in biochemistry and for producing ammonium salts
Read 154 page research report with TOC on "Ammonium Sulfate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid, Solid), By Application (Fertilizers, Industrial, Food Additives), By Region (MEA, APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ammonium-sulfate-market
Traditionally ammonium sulfate was produced by neutralization process; however, there are several methods of extracting ammonium sulfate, such as caprolactam, gypsum, coke oven, and others. The Asia Pacific region led the global market in the past and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. China is expected to remain a major consumer in the regional market owing to the availability of product at low cost and advancements in agricultural techniques. Furthermore, growing food & beverages industry is boosting the demand for ammonium sulfate as a food additive, thereby driving the overall market.
Grand View Research has segmented the global ammonium sulfate market on the basis of product, application, and region:
- Ammonium Sulfate Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Liquid
- Solid
- Ammonium Sulfate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Fertilizers
- Industrial
- Food additives
- Others
- Ammonium Sulfate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- Belarus
- Spain
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Central & South America
- Brazil
Find more research reports on Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Biopesticides Market - Growing environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic (chemical-based) pesticides coupled with government support in many countries have been acting as major factors fueling the demand for biopesticides.
- Agricultural Biologicals Market - Global agricultural biologicals market is likely to witness significant growth due to rising demand for bio-based products in the agricultural sector.
- Micronutrients Market - Global micronutrients market is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of increasing demand from agriculture industry since they significantly improve uniformity and quality in crop yield.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg