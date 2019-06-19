

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's current account surplus decreased for a third straight month in April to its lowest level in two years, data from the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday.



The current account surplus decreased to EUR 20.905 billion from EUR 24.680 billion in March. The surplus figure peaked at EUR 37.621 billion in January.



The latest surplus was the lowest since April 2017, when it was EUR 19.446 billion.



In April, the surpluses in the trade in goods, services and primary income were partly offset by a deficit in secondary income, the ECB said.



The current account surplus for the 12-month period to April decreased to EUR 315 billion or 2.7 percent of GDP from EUR 391 billion or 3.4 percent in the same period of 2018.



