

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic sentiment weakened for the third straight month in June, survey results from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The economic tendency indicator declined to 98.1 in June from 99.4 in May. Economists had forecast a score of 99.5.



The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry dropped to 100.2 in June from 107.7 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 104.7.



The consumer confidence index rose to 93.8 in June from 90.7 in the prior month.



The confidence indicator for the building and civil engineering industry fell to 101.1 from 102.1.



The confidence index for the retail trade eased to 102.3 in June from 106 in May. The confidence indicator for the service sector dropped to 98.3 from 99.4. The confidence indicator for trade fell to 104.5 from 104.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX