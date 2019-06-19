Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 348.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.28p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---