Antifog Additives Market Worth $417 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Antifog Additives Market by Type (Glycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters), Application (Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Antifog Additives Market is projected to grow from USD 335 million in 2019 to USD 417 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024. Increased demand for antifog plastic films from various end-use industries such as food packaging and agriculture is one of the key factors driving the growth of the antifog additives market across the globe.

The glycerol ester segment led the global antifog additives market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.

Based on type, the glycerol ester segment of the antifog additives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume. Glycerol esters are obtained by combining fatty acids with glycerol. These produced fatty acid esters can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides. A majority of the portion of glycerol esters produced is used in the industries manufacturing food packaging and agricultural films to protect these films from fogging. Glycerol Esters are safe to use in the food packaging films applications, and also they are cheaply available; hence, they are the most used antifog additives.

The food packaging segment is projected to lead the antifog additives market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024.

Based on application, the food packaging segment of the antifog additives market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in terms of both value and volume. Fog formation in the food packaging films is considered detrimental as it not only reduces the visibility of the food package but also has an adverse effect on aesthetic value and shelf appeal of the packaged food. It may also lead to spoiling of the packaged food product. This detrimental effect of fog formation can be prevented by using antifog food packaging films. There is an increased demand for antifog food packaging films from the food packaging industry for fresh food packaging application. This growing demand for antifog food packaging films from the food packaging industry is expected to drive the global antifog additives market during the forecast period.

The antifog additives market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.

The Antifog Additives Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the increased demand for antifog additives in this region. The increasing presence of key market players in this region has led to innovation and development in the field of antifog films, especially in India and China. The rising demand for agricultural films from countries such as China and India has contributed to the growth of the antifog additives market in the Asia Pacific region.

Nouryon (Netherlands), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), A. Schulman (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.) and Corbion N.V. (Netherlands) are some of the leading players operating in the antifog additives market.

