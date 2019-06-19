Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 18-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1849.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 1863.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.90p INCLUDING current year revenue 1818.97p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---