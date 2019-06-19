ALD ALD OFFERING PERSONAL CAR LEASING ON AMAZON.ES 19-Jun-2019 / 12:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Paris19 June 2019 ALD Offering personal car leasing ON Amazon.ES ALD announces today that it offers personal car leasing on Amazon.es with the launch of 'Motors' in Spain, a new store for convenient online car leasing on www.amazon.es/motors [1]. Click on the following link to read the full press release issued by Amazon.es: Amazon.es announces 'Motors' - convenient online car leasing [2] Press contact: ALD Stephanie Jonville stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.68 million vehicles (at end March 2019). ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale. For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive [3] or visit www.aldautomotive.com [4]. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Amazon ALD ES Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KGTEUNXMNO [5] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 827113 End of Announcement EQS News Service 827113 19-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=af7f3a1b6f1e9f609581d989a509e3eb&application_id=827113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=21019575ea5ee8bee9b36211a19179d5&application_id=827113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=188f6ba722ee5c967a96792b3383430d&application_id=827113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8512290631f9f8899d5ca349809e3a89&application_id=827113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b70a3fea14938abb2d2364673ce45be5&application_id=827113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2019 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)