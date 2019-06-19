Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2019 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 119.9032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74863 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 10634 EQS News ID: 827305 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 19, 2019 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)