Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RUS2 LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2019 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 223.7121 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27510 CODE: RUS2 LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUS2 LN Sequence No.: 10632 EQS News ID: 827301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

