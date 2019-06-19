Eventus Systems Wins Market Surveillance Product of the Year in Risk Technology Awards 2019

Validus Platform Honored for Helping Market Participants Meet Surveillance, Operational Risk Challenges

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global trade surveillance and market risk platform provider, last night won the award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year in the Risk Technology Awards 2019. London-based Risk.net bestowed the global honors last night at an awards dinner in New York. Eventus won for its Validus platform, which last year processed over 250 billion trade messages for global clients.

The Risk Technology awards recognize vendors doing the most to help the industry meet its various risk challenges. Winners were selected by a panel of judges, including leading technology users and risk management practitioners as well as members of the Risk.net editorial team.Risk.net is considered the world's leading source of in-depth news and analysis on risk management, derivatives and regulation.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're incredibly honored to accept this award from the highly respected Risk.net, which provides tremendous value to the markets we serve. As our clients face more regulatory scrutiny than ever, we're laser focused on meeting their growing needs through innovation, continuous enhancements to our platform and premier client service. This approach had paid off; we are seeing the results in our client acquisition and retention rates, new customer categories and geographical expansion. This has been a pivotal year for our firm."

The Risk award is the third honor for Eventus in recent months. In May, Eventus won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution to Address [the] Dodd-Frank Volcker Rule Requirement at the A-Team 2019 RegTech Insight Awards. And Eventus was one of just 27 U.S. companies named to the global RegTech 100 List for 2019, recognizing the pioneering firms transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity.

Validus helps firms monitor for all trading surveillance requirements including for market manipulation such as spoofing, layering and wash trading. The platform offers over 250 procedures developed with direct input from clients, including offerings such as functionality for Indicative Opening Prices (IOPs) and Intermarket Sweep Orders (ISOs) - two areas of focus for regulators. Validus is the only trade surveillance solution to offer both machine learning and a procedural approach in one seamless package to not only reduce alert noise, but also assist customers in intelligent alert resolution.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the most actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and cryptocurrencies. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Visit www.eventussystems.com.

