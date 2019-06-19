Swedish company Azelio is studying whether storage could ensure complete self-sufficiency for the 36,000-strong Azraq camp, which already draws 70% of its electricity from solar generation.Swedish energy storage company Azelio is studying how it could complement solar power generation at a Jordanian refugee camp to ensure self-sufficiency at the site in a development that could have applications for off-grid communities around the world. The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has already overseen the installation of PV generation projects that supply around 70% of the power needs of the Azraq ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...