

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output fell at the fastest pace in three months in April, amid a fall in civil engineering and building activity, data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Construction output declined a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.4 percent fall in March.



The latest decline was the weakest since January, when the output fell 1.1 percent.



Civil engineering output dropped to 2.5 percent and building construction declined 0.5 percent.



On a annual basis, construction production slowed a calendar adjusted growth of 3.9 percent in April, after a 5.8 percent increase in the previous month.



In the EU28, construction output fell 0.6 percent on month in April, following a 0.7 percent decline in the prior month.



On a year-on-year basis, output rose 4.5 percent in April, slower than 6.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



