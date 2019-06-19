According to Technavio Research Report "Zika Virus Therapeutics Market by product (acetaminophen, and other NSAIDs) and geographic regions (ROW, North America, Asia, and Europe) is witnessed to grow USD 33.21 million, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2023".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005326/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global Zika virus therapeutics market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more - Request for Samplehttps://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global+Zika+Virus+Therapeutics+Market+2019-2023&type=sample&src=report

Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: Novel approach for vaccine development

Various novel approaches are being developed to treat the chronic health conditions occurring due to the Zika virus. Vendors in the market are developing vaccines with modified RNA activity. These vaccines consist of a lipid capsule encapsulating nanoparticle which is administered through the intramuscular route. They also contain a modified messenger RNA (mRNA), which is non-self-amplifying and optimizes the intracellular stability, translation, and proprietary nucleoside alteration to prevent the stimulation of innate immune response. Another vaccine developed contains modified nucleoside 1-methylpseudouridine, which increases the translation of mRNA. These newly developed vaccines are targeted at producing a high concentration of antibodies against Zika virus infection. Thus, the development of RNA vaccines against Zika virus is likely to pave the way for other researchers to facilitate further R&D in this area.

"Various government and non-government bodies are taking various initiatives to develop vaccines against the Zika virus. Also, private organizations are developing purified, inactivated, and whole virus vaccines against the Zika virus infection. These initiatives and efforts are further likely to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global+Zika+Virus+Therapeutics+Market+2019-2023&type=customization

Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Zika virus therapeutics market by product (acetaminophen, and other NSAIDs) and geographic regions (ROW, North America, Asia, and Europe).

ROW led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Asia, and Europe respectively. The region is expected to grow faster than the overall market owing to increasing instances of this medical condition.

Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: Rising prevalence of and burden of Zika virus

Zika virus infection gradually has witnessed several outbreaks reported from various parts of the world. It is transmitted by infected mosquitos and results in non-specific symptoms, including fever, myalgia, and generalized fatigue. The market is witnessing a high incidence of the Zika virus, which is expected to increase the patient pool leading to increased consumption of Zika virus therapeutics. Thus, the growing prevalence and burden of Zika virus infection and associated comorbidities will foster market growth during the forecast period.

Few Major Players for the Zika Virus Therapeutics Market are:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Perrigo Co. Plc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Browse Industries Reports Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Life Sciences

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005326/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com