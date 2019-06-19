Point of Care Testing Market Worth $22.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care testing market size is expected to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The ability of Point of Care (POC) tests to render rapid and accurate results to promote patient-centered healthcare at bedside settings as well as in the remote areas results in higher penetration of POC devices and solutions.

Key suggestions from the report:

Glucose testing held the maximum revenue share in 2018 due to high prevalence of diabetes and introduction of a wide variety of glucose meters by companies

Hb1Ac testing segment is also expected to show similar trends owing to high competition among key players while delivering low-cost Hb1Ac tests

Detection and analysis of circulating tumor cells during cancer progression is predicted to drive the cancer marker vertical with the fastest penetration rate in the forthcoming years

Clinics is estimated to hold the dominant revenue share of the POC diagnostic industry in 2018, due to the employment of a wide range of POC tests

Increasing awareness about decentralized tests among patients has resulted in lucrative growth of home-based POC testing

U.S. is anticipated to North America owing to the presence of key participants with undergoing significant number of research endeavors in the country

Continuous developments in healthcare sector to introduce novel and accurate diagnostic tests exhibit a potential growth of the market in Asia Pacific

Major participants in the point of care diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Danaher Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; bioMérieux SA; Instrumentation Laboratory SpA; Nova Biomedical; Trividia Health, Inc.; QIAGEN; Becton Dickinson & Company; Sekisui Diagnostics LLC; Quidel Corporation; and Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Key vendors are undergoing numerous strategic developments such as product development, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements to gain greater market share. For instance, in May 2017 , Becton, Dickinson and Company collaborated with the FIND to develop point of care based biomarker test for bacterial infections.

Read 252 page research report with TOC on "Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Glucose, Blood Gas/Electrolytes, Cancer Marker), By End Use (Clinic, Hospital), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-industry

Adaptation of automated laboratory systems and highly integrated solutions facilitate the diagnostic workflow, which in turn drives adoption of point of care diagnostic/testing products. Lack of skilled professionals or medical personnel with limited training especially in diagnostics can also easily use these devices.

Rise in R&D activities among key players to introduce novel POC tests and devices for rapid disease detection and monitoring is expected to fuel industrial progression. Recently, in February 2018, Siemens Healthineers received a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Total Carbon Dioxide (TCO2) and Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) POC tests, thereby enhancing its market presence.

Moreover, high prevalence of chronic disorders and cancer results in large customer base adopting cost-effective and immediate diagnostic tests, propelling the point of care diagnostics/testing market. This is further supplemented by numerous favorable initiatives to promote the employment of POC tests in diagnosis and screening procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of care testing market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Glucose Testing



Hb1Ac Testing



Coagulation



Fertility



Infectious Diseases



HIV POC





Clostridium Difficile POC





HBV POC





Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections





Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC





HPV POC





Influenza/Flu POC





HCV POC





MRSA POC





TB and Drug-Resistant TB POC





HSV POC





Other Infectious Diseases



Cardiac Markers



Thyroid Stimulating Hormone



Hematology



Primary Care Systems



Decentralized Clinical Chemistry



Feces



Lipid Testing



Cancer Marker



Blood Gas/Electrolytes



Ambulatory Chemistry



Drug Abuse Testing



Urinalysis

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Clinics



Physician Office





Pharmacy & Retail Clinics





Non-practice Clinics





Urgent Care Clinic



Hospitals



Home



Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities



Laboratory

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Chile





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





United Arab Emirates



Nigeria





Qatar





Kenya





Zimbabwe

Find more research reports on Clinical Diagnostics Industry, by Grand View Research:

G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market - owing to the major factors such as increasing demand of GPCRs in ADME toxicity studies and drug discovery processes and ongoing patent expiration of blockbuster drug molecules.

owing to the major factors such as increasing demand of GPCRs in ADME toxicity studies and drug discovery processes and ongoing patent expiration of blockbuster drug molecules. Atrial Septal Defect Market - Increasing disposable income of the Asian population would boost or increase the growth of arterial septal defect market in the years to come

Increasing disposable income of the Asian population would boost or increase the growth of arterial septal defect market in the years to come Advanced Cancer Diagnostics Market - Rapidly rising prevalence of cancer coupled with growing patient awareness levels is the most prominent driver of cancer diagnostics market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg