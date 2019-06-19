Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change

19 June 2019

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Via Developments Plc announces that Ivan Paul McKeever, the Company's Chairman, has stepped down from the role of Chairman and from the Board effective 14 June 2019.

The Board would like to thank Ivan for his time on the Board and for the support and guidance he has provided to the Company over the past two and a half years.

The Directors will now commence the search for a non-executive director, the results of which will be announced in due course.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA