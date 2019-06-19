

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as encouraging news on trade and interest rates boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,343.19 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.35 percent at $1,346.25 an ounce.



Risk appetite was given a strong boost after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he had a 'very good' telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and will have an 'extended meeting' at the G20 summit next week.



'Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,' Trump tweeted.



Investors are also betting on a worldwide wave of central bank stimulus after ECB President Mario Draghi suggested the bank will announce more stimulus through rate cuts or asset purchases - if inflation doesn't pick up.



Investors now wait to see whether the U.S. central bank would follow the lead of the European Central Bank and open the door to future rate cuts.



The Fed is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates but economic projections may tilt the committee's views in a dovish direction.



