

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation slowed in May, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, which was slower than 2.0 percent increase in April.



Excluding energy prices, producer prices gained 0.6 percent in May.



The energy prices grew 1.1 percent annually in May. The prices for intermediates and investment rose 0.1 percent each.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices slowed 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.



