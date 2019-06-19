The global polycystic kidney disease drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease drugs market size is the special regulatory designations. Polycystic kidney disease is a devastating and rare autosomal kidney disorder, and if left untreated, it may be life-threatening. As the market has only one approved drug for curative treatment of the disease, under-development drugs are receiving special regulatory designations such as fast track designation and orphan drug designation. For instance, venglustat, a therapeutic candidate under development for the treatment of ADPKD received orphan drug designation from the US FDA. Such special regulatory designations make the drug approval and launch procedures easy, which will drive the polycystic kidney disease drugs market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, favorable reimbursement policies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global polycystic kidney disease drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global polycystic kidney disease drugs market: Favorable reimbursement policies

Off-label therapies such as NSAIDs and antibiotics lisinopril, benazepril, enalapril, captopril, and codeine are most commonly used for the symptomatic treatment of polycystic kidney disease. Moreover, the market has witnessed the approval of a novel drug for the curative treatment of the condition. However, the high cost of this drug remains a challenge for patients and the healthcare system. To overcome this challenge, several government and non-government organizations are focusing on providing financial assistance and clinical assistance for the treatment of various kidney diseases, including chronic conditions such as polycystic kidney disease. These policies help patients adhere to the treatment regimen, even if it goes into a long-term tenure. Such favorable reimbursement policies will fuel the growth of the polycystic kidney disease drugs market.

"Apart from the favorable reimbursement policies, other factors such as growing awareness about kidney diseases, investments in R&D, and the increase in research funding will have a significant impact on the growth of the polycystic kidney disease drugs market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global polycystic kidney disease drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global polycystic kidney disease drugs market by type (ADPKD, and ARPKD), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the polycystic kidney disease drugs market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the polycystic kidney disease drugs market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increase in cases of polycystic kidney disease, rising awareness about the disease and available treatment options, increasing number of support programs conducted by vendors and various organizations, and the advances in research activities of polycystic kidney disease.

