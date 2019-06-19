Pathological Examination Market Size Soaring at +12% CAGR to Exhibit $438 Billion by 2025

According to the Big Market Research, in terms of number of tests, the global pathological examination market is expected to reach 65 billion units by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pathological examination market is expected to reach $438 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of value. Different types of pathological examinations are available in the market. These are used for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases, and hence play an important role in improving public health. This field has been evolving with technological advancements in digital pathology.

Major factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and high focus on early diagnosis of diseases. However, shortage of pathologists is expected to restrict the growth of the global pathological examination market. Moreover, use of digital pathology in the diagnosis of the diseases is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players.

The Global Pathological Examination Market is segmented based on type, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into digital pathology and traditional pathology. By application, it is divided into digestive organs and other applications. The market is analyzed across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and rest of the world.

Some of the major companies operating in this market include Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Sonic Healthcare Limited, Spectra Laboratories, Diagnostic Pathology Services, Inc., Q2 Solutions, and Histo-Scientific Research Laboratories.

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 4: GLOBAL PATHOLOGICAL EXAMINATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter: 5: PATHOLOGICAL EXAMINATION MARKET, BY TYPE

Chapter: 6: PATHOLOGICAL EXAMINATION MARKET, BY REGION

