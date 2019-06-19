sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.06.2019 | 13:58
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, June 19

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 19 June 2019

Name of applicant:Charles Taylor plc
Name of scheme:The Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (SAYE)

The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)

The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)
Period of return:From:8 December 2018To:7 June 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:SAYE - 907,918 ordinary shares of 1p each
ESOS - 1,116,648 ordinary shares of 1p each
LTIP - 557,980 ordinary shares of 1p each
DABP - 1,292,445 ordinary shares of 1p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):SAYE - 391,834 ordinary shares of 1p each
ESOS - Nil
LTIP - Nil
DABP - Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:SAYE - 516,084 ordinary shares of 1p each
ESOS - 1,116,648 ordinary shares of 1p each
LTIP - 557,980 ordinary shares of 1p each
DABP - 1,292,445 ordinary shares of 1p each

Name of contact:Chisom Onita
Telephone number of contact:+44 20 7522 7437

© 2019 PR Newswire