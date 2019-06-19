CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 19 June 2019

Name of applicant: Charles Taylor plc

Name of scheme: The Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (SAYE)



The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)



The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)



The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)

Period of return: From: 8 December 2018 To: 7 June 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: SAYE - 907,918 ordinary shares of 1p each

ESOS - 1,116,648 ordinary shares of 1p each

LTIP - 557,980 ordinary shares of 1p each

DABP - 1,292,445 ordinary shares of 1p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): SAYE - 391,834 ordinary shares of 1p each

ESOS - Nil

LTIP - Nil

DABP - Nil