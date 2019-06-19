CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, June 19
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 19 June 2019
|Name of applicant:
|Charles Taylor plc
|Name of scheme:
|The Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (SAYE)
The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)
The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)
|Period of return:
|From:
|8 December 2018
|To:
|7 June 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|SAYE - 907,918 ordinary shares of 1p each
ESOS - 1,116,648 ordinary shares of 1p each
LTIP - 557,980 ordinary shares of 1p each
DABP - 1,292,445 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|SAYE - 391,834 ordinary shares of 1p each
ESOS - Nil
LTIP - Nil
DABP - Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|SAYE - 516,084 ordinary shares of 1p each
ESOS - 1,116,648 ordinary shares of 1p each
LTIP - 557,980 ordinary shares of 1p each
DABP - 1,292,445 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Name of contact:
|Chisom Onita
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 20 7522 7437