Tinubu Square, a leading provider of credit insurance, surety and trade finance solutions, has announced the appointment of Sophie Riottot as Group Sales Director. This is a strategic engagement for the company, which is restructuring its sales approach to reinforce its rapid global growth.

Sophie Riottot brings a wealth of experience to Tinubu Square. She joins the company from Dhatim, a French start-up specializing in AI-powered invoice services, where she was responsible for sales strategy and partnership development. Prior to this, she was with Microsoft for over 17 years, in a variety of prominent sales and management positions, including Head of Finance in the Services Division.

As a member of the executive committee at Tinubu Square, Sophie will be responsible for spearheading the company's expansion into international markets beyond Europe, where fast growth offers significant potential. She will explore fresh approaches to partnerships and evangelise the role of Tinubu and it's software solution to ensure smooth digital transformation processes for its customers.

Tinubu Square's SaaS-based platform delivers an innovative and fully scalable solution for its clients' needs and the company also offers in-depth knowledge of the trade credit, surety bonding and risk markets. This combination makes it a highly valuable partner for organisations focused on international expansion.

Sophie Riottot, commented: "I feel very privileged to join Tinubu Square at a time when the fast growth of the business needs to be steered to even greater success. My interest is in helping organisations to expand by fostering teamwork internally, developing innovative sales strategies and delivering results for customers."

Tinubu Square will rely on Sophie's expertise as it restructures with a focus on attracting new business in our markets, recruiting talent, and introducing its solutions to an ever-increasing pool of customers.

"Sophie is accustomed to driving sales strategies for both large and smaller software companies, and she will bring all of this experience to bear for us," said Olivier Placca, Deputy CEO at Tinubu Square. "She will be setting up a flexible, efficient and scalable sales structure to support our growth, and will help us to further evolve within our niche market. Most importantly she has the knowledge and commitment to support our customers as they make their digital transformation. This is a challenge that we are confident she will meet with aplomb."

About Tinubu Square

Founded in 2000, Tinubu Square is a software vendor, enabler of the Credit Insurance, Surety and Trade Finance digital transformation. Tinubu Square enables organizations across the world to significantly reduce their exposure to risk and their financial, operational and technical costs with best-in-class technology solutions and services. Tinubu Square provides SaaS solutions and services to different businesses including credit insurers, receivables financing organizations and multinational corporations. Tinubu Square has built an ecosystem of customers in over 20 countries worldwide and has a global presence with offices in Paris, London, New York, Montreal and Singapore. For more information: www.tinubu.com

