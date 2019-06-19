Need for Efficient Transportation Management to Boost Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intelligent transportation system market is intensely competitive and fragmented in nature, elucidates an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Some of the major players operating in the global intelligent transportation system market include WS Atkins PLC, Nuance Communications Incorporation, TomTom NV, Telenav Inc., and Hitachi Ltd. These key players in the market are considering tie-ups and strategic partnerships with local and national players to gain a strong foothold in the global intelligent transportation system market.

The rising need for efficient management of traffic due to an ever increasing number of vehicles on the road paves way for the substantial growth in the global intelligent transportation system market. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.7 % during the forecast period 2016 to 2024. Also, the market is projected to reach a revenue valuation of US$57.44 Bn by the end of 2024.

Report PDF Brochure of Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1637

On the basis of regional distribution, North America is expected to hold a major share in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. The growth in this region can primarily be attributed to research and development activities. Such activities are known to churn out the maximum potential of intelligent transport systems. Moreover, rising government support for development of intelligent transportation market is projected to help the market grow.

In terms of product type, the global ITS market is segmented into Advanced Traveller Information Systems (ATIS), Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS), Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS), Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS), Cooperative Vehicle Systems, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems (ANPR). Among all these, the global intelligent transportation system market is expected to be dominated by the Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS) during the forecast period.

Request to View Sample of Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1637

Increasing Demand for Road Safety to Bolster Market

The increasing incidences of road rage and mishaps make it necessary to deploy intelligent transportation system. Rising demand for easy diversion of traffic congestion and smooth movement of vehicles also increase the demand for the intelligent transportation system. Thus, the global intelligent transportation system market is projected to surge in a grand way in the upcoming years.

Moreover, rising research and development activities to realize the optimum potential of intelligent transport system is expected to propel the growth in the intelligent transportation system market.

Internet of Things to Promote Growth in Global Intelligent Transport System Market

The rising trend of internet of things makes it easy and ensures optimum utilization of resources by deploying intelligent transportation systems. The rising number of automated vehicles and increasing trends of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication for efficient traffic management increases the demand for intelligent transportation systems. Thus, the global intelligent transportation systems market is expected to witness a grandiose growth in the near future.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=1637

Additionally, development of smart cities to ease toll management, transport pricing, and ticketing management to provide impetus to the growth in the global intelligent transportation system market.

High costs associated with deployment of intelligent transport system is projected to dampen the global ITS market. Nonetheless, growing support from governments to provide eco-friendlier transport infrastructure in developed and developing nations is anticipated to create huge demand for the intelligent transportation system. Eventually, the global ITS market may grow at a staggering rate during the forecast period.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, "Intelligent Transportation System Market (Type - Advanced Traveller Information Systems (ATIS), Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS), Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS), Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS), Cooperative Vehicle Systems, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems (ANPR); Application - Traffic Management, Road Safety and Surveillance, Freight Management, Public Transport, Environment Protection, Automotive Telematics, Parking Management, Road User Charging, and Automated Vehicles)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1637

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is segmented into:

Type

Advanced Traveller Information Systems (ATIS)

Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

Cooperative Vehicle Systems

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Application

Traffic Environment Protection

Road Safety and Surveillance

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

Automotive Telematics

Parking Management

Road User Charging

Automated Vehicles

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Rest of MEA



GCC Countries

Browse More Automotive & Transport Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Smart Transportation Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-transportation-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-transportation-market.html Transportation by Drone Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transportation-drone-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transportation-drone-market.html Transportation for Smart Cities Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transportation-smart-cities-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transportation-smart-cities-market.html Electric Van Market -http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-van-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://newsregal.com/