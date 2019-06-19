Richard Zolezzi to Support Global Expansion of Cloud Data Platform

Odaseva, the unified cloud data protection, compliance and operations platform for enterprises running Salesforce as a business-critical application, today announced the appointment of Richard Zolezzi as the company's new chief legal officer. In his role, Zolezzi will oversee the company's worldwide legal affairs and support finance and human resources operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005095/en/

Richard Zolezzi named Odaseva's new chief legal officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Richard's unique experience in supporting enterprise software companies through strategic expansion makes him the perfect fit to join Odaseva during this exciting time of growth," said Sovan Bin, CEO and founder of Odaseva. "The need for overall data protection and compliance solutions has driven an increased demand for our solution, and we are thrilled to leverage Richard's expertise."

Most recently, Richard led the Northern California corporate and finance group of Polsinelli, an Am Law 100 firm. Earlier in his career, Zolezzi served as the chief legal officer of SPL WorldGroup, an enterprise software company serving the energy and utility space, where he oversaw corporate development. During his ten years at SPL, the company grew to 1,000 employees, revenues of over $200 million and operations in 17 countries.

As organizations are becoming increasingly dependent on hosting business-critical information in the cloud, Odaseva's main objective is to ensure data protection and compliance in a way that fosters business growth while meeting the ever-expanding regulatory compliance requirements. Working with some of the world's largest and most prominent enterprises including ArcelorMittal, GE, Heineken and Schneider Electric Odaseva protects against the threat of data loss, automates ever-expanding datasets and accelerates the time to compliance for new data regulations.

"I am honored to join the Odaseva team as the company emerges as the go-to resource for cloud data management for large enterprises," said Zolezzi. "Not only have data privacy and governance issues become central to business everywhere, but the overlapping data privacy regulations across the globe raise the compliance stakes. Odaseva's indispensable product is critical in enabling enterprises to automate and meet these myriad obligations. I look forward to assisting the company in its continued global expansion."

Zolezzi holds a J.D. degree from University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Stanford University.

To learn more about Zolezzi and Odaseva, visit www.odaseva.com

About Odaseva

Odaseva offers the only unified cloud data protection, compliance and operations platform built for enterprises using Salesforce. Over 3 million Salesforce users from industry-leading companies such as Schneider Electric, ArcelorMittal and General Electric, trust Odaseva as the ultimate solution to securely and rapidly address data governance challenges such as Data Compliance (from GDPR to other data privacy regulations); Data Protection (from backup archive retention to AI-enabled performance monitoring); and Data Operations for Salesforce Centers of Excellence (from sandbox data management to continuous data integration).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005095/en/

Contacts:

Alex Mercurio

10Fold Communications

odaseva@10fold.com

949-940-5656