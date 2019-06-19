FPT Software on Wednesday signed an agreement with Airbus to become one of the first Airbus's Skywise certified partners to drive digital collaboration across the global aviation industry. Other four companies handpicked by Airbus to kick off this program include Accenture, CapGemini, IBM, and Sopra Steria.

FPT Software and Airbus signed the agreement on the Skywise certified partner program at the sideline of the 53rd Paris Airshow on 19 June, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Airbus's selection criteria of certified partners include companies with global presence, familiarity with Skywise technology, high-quality human resources, existing business with airlines, and existing business relationships with the European aircraft maker.

According to Airbus, the Skywise certified partners will benefit from dedicated training and certification to help aviation players develop more robust, richer applications within the open data platform. They will have access to its own working space on Skywise and to additional platform features.

Skywise, "the beating heart of aviation" as Airbus called it, is a digital, hyper-connected and secure data platform that enables users to optimise and predict everything from engineering and maintenance to flight operations. Launched at the Paris Airshow in mid-2017, it has grown to become a platform of reference used by 80 aviation players and is expected to welcome dozens more onboard by the end of this year.

"The Industrial Revolution 4.0 of the aviation sector has been realized by the global leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus through its Skywise platform. FPT Software is proud to stand alongside IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, and Sopra Steria to shape the future of aviation. Our software engineers are working round the clock to develop and deploy deploy Skywise applications for airliners around the world applications", FPT Software Chairman Hoang Nam Tien affirmed.

FPT Software has been a trusted partner of Airbus since 2017 as the two companies signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen the development of Skywise ecosystem in Asia. Over the past two years, the company has helped Airbus to gather, standardize, and integrate data of more than 30 airliners to the Skywise platform. According to Mr. Mathew Evans, Airbus Director of Global Skywise Project, the two companies have collaborated comprehensively and extensively. "Skywise is a global aviation industry project", he said. "We are in this together not only for the short term but also set for a long future ahead".

After two decades of leading Southeast Asia in IT services, FPT Software has recently decided to shift its focus onto digital transformation, looking to be named in the world's Top 50 digital transformation service provider within ten years. The company has partnered with major airliners in Europe, the United States, Vietnam to transform the global aviation industry through disruptive digital services and solutions.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a subsidiary of FPT Corporation a global leading II services provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 33,000 employees. Qualified with CMMI Level 5 v1.3 ISO 27001, FPT Software delivers world-class services in Analytics, IoT, Mobility, Cloud, Embedded System, QA testing, Legacy Migration, Package Implementation, Application Service, and BPO services globally from delivery centers across the United States, Japan, Europe, Australia, Vietnam and the Asia Pacific. The company has served over 600 customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

