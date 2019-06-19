Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ): Prodigious cashflow AND bigger 'system' potential 19-Jun-2019 / 13:00 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: *Prodigious cashflow AND bigger "system" potential Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ) is a highly cash-generative miner of gold, silver and copper from four mines in Azerbaijan, where it has close ties to the government. In 2018, it produced 83,376 of gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), paid its first dividend and had net cash on its balance sheet. At this stage, we have made the highly conservative assumption of no production beyond 2025. Nevertheless, our DCF valuation of 156p reflects AAZ's prodigious cash generation and gold/copper stockpiles. Indeed, we estimate that the company's aggregate underlying free cashflow during 2019-25 will be in excess of its current market capitalisation and the annual free cash yield will average 16.2%. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/prodigious-cashflow-a nd-bigger-system-potential/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |pm@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Paul Mylchreest | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 827471 19-Jun-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fbef5734e6e887979b537b25ad18dd33&application_id=827471&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=827471&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

