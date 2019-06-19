Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Holdings Ltd Announces Its U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under the Symbol EXPFF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EXP) (OTCQB: EXPFF), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. Experion also has the intention to seek The Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility.

The common shares of Experion will begin trading on the OTCQB, effective immediately, under the ticker symbol "EXPFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are proud to qualify for a listing on the OTCQB marketplace. This is an important step and milestone for the Company as it aims to increase its presence among American retail and institutional investors. This move will provide investors with additional liquidity and increased trading capacity and reaffirms to the markets that we are indeed committed to unlocking value for our shareholders".

Experion will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "EXP".

About OTCQB Venture

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

