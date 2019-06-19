Internet Marketing Company: Drivers Can Get Better Car Insurance Rates If They Scan The Market Before Renewing Coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains why drivers should get car insurance quotes before renewal and how this can save them money.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/why-compare-insurance-costs-before-renewal/

Most policyholders prefer to automatically renew coverage. This is a big mistake that could cost them a lot of money. By not researching the market, they deny themselves the chance of finding better prices. Car insurance companies send renewal information with 30-45 days ahead of the renewal date. That gives a lot of time for drivers to analyze the new prices and analyze if they should remain with the same company. Follow the next steps before making any major decision:

See if the new prices take into consideration recent major life events. There are many cases when the rates are high because the insurance company is not aware of the client's major life changes. For example, married persons are charged less. If the renewal info says that the driver is Single, even though he or she married meanwhile, the policyholder should contact the insurance company and ask for an updated price.

If the costs are still high, consider looking for another carrier. If all info is correct and updated, but the renewal costs have risen without explanation, the policyholder might be a victim of price optimization. This is a marketing strategy used by carriers on clients that are less likely to scan for better offers or switch carriers.

Get car insurance quotes. Using online car insurance quotes will help drivers find all available offers in the area. Plus, online tools allow drivers to customize policies and pay as much as they want. Insurance companies also allow drivers to contact one of their agents if they need further assistance with customizing the policy. It only takes several minutes, but the benefits are tremendous.

Look for discounts or bundling options. Before switching carriers, it is wise to check if the current company provides discounts. Check how much it can be saved when bundling homeowners insurance. The value of the discount can be really huge, as high as 20%. As usual, get quotes and compare prices. In some cases, it is cheaper to insure assets separately.

"Comparing prices before renewal can save you hundreds of dollars per year. Be a smart driver and do not deny yourself the chance of saving money," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

