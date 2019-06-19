Content Services Platforms Market to Reach a Market Size of $63.2 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Content Services Platforms Market, published by KBV research, The Global Content Services Platforms Market size is expected to reach $63.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Content services software allows organizations to give the correct content to the correct individuals at the correct moment. Users can access and communicate with the content they need from within the application they are using through tailored workspaces. The finest content services systems enable the creation of low-code or no-code plug-ins that decouples the customer experience from the fundamental material repository.

The North America market would dominate the Global Content Services Platforms Solution Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% during (2018 - 2024). Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to provide crucial development opportunities over the forecast period. A few factors influencing the implementation of CSP in this area the increasing availability of qualified professionals and the keen focus given by SMEs and big companies to join and develop in this area. Public cloud facilities in particular have achieved enormous momentum in APAC as companies try to improve their digital initiatives. CSP has become the essence of how companies function nowadays with the effort to attain higher company agility and meet their clients. Organizations are collaborating to optimize both implementation efficiency and ensure excellent client experience.

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Content Services Platforms Market by Organization Size 2017. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 21.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The BFSI market dominated the Global Content Services Platforms Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period. CSP solutions for banking and financial services companies provide extensive tools for capturing, managing and analyzing financial services. BFSI-related alternatives deliver advantages like expanding customer service products and self-service capacities to boost the value chain of customer communication and improved customer service levels. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% during (2018 - 2024). The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Education & Legal market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 21% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Box Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Everteam, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Laserfiche, Hyland Software Inc., and Microsoft Corporation. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, Everteam and IBM Coproation are some of the forerunners in the Content Services Platforms market.

Global Content Services Platforms Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Document & Records Management



Workflow Management & Case Management



Information Security & Governance



Data Capture



Content Reporting & Analytics



Others

Services

Integration & Deployment



Advisory & Consulting



Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

On Premise

Cloud

By End User

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Education & Legal

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Box Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Everteam

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

Laserfiche

Hyland Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

