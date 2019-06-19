sprite-preloader
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 11.00am at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

ResolutionOrdinary/ SpecialForAgainstWithheldTotal votes cast
No. of votes%No. of votes%
1. To receive the Annual Financial ReportOrdinary61,120,83399.995,0000.01061,125,833
2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on RemunerationOrdinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
3. To re-elect Zev Furst as a DirectorOrdinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
4. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a DirectorOrdinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
5. To re-elect Michel Meeus as a DirectorOrdinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
6. To re-elect Guido Michelotti as a DirectorOrdinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
7. To re-elect Adelmo Schenato as a DirectorOrdinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
8. To re-elect Enrico Testa as a DirectorOrdinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
9. To re-appoint
BDO LLP as auditor		Ordinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.Ordinary61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.Ordinary61,110,46399.9914,3700.011,00061,125,833
12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.Special61,111,46399.9914,3700.01061,125,833
13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.Special61,116,46399.999,3700.01061,125,833
14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.Special61,120,83399.995,0000.01061,125,833

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Ben Harber

Secretary

19thJune 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire