Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 11.00am at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1. To receive the Annual Financial Report Ordinary 61,120,833 99.99 5,000 0.01 0 61,125,833 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 3. To re-elect Zev Furst as a Director Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 4. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 5. To re-elect Michel Meeus as a Director Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 6. To re-elect Guido Michelotti as a Director Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 7. To re-elect Adelmo Schenato as a Director Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 8. To re-elect Enrico Testa as a Director Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 9. To re-appoint

BDO LLP as auditor Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 61,110,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 1,000 61,125,833 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 61,111,463 99.99 14,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 61,116,463 99.99 9,370 0.01 0 61,125,833 14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 61,120,833 99.99 5,000 0.01 0 61,125,833

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Ben Harber

Secretary

19thJune 2019