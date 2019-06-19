Phenom People, Inc.: CSG Increases Candidate Conversions by 377% with Phenom People

Integration with Human Capital Management and Applicant Tracking Systems Streamlines Candidate and Recruiter Experience

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2019, the global leader in Talent Experience Management, the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, has increased candidate applications by 377%since implementing Phenom Talent Experience Management.



Prior to Phenom, CSG's job seekers were forced off of the career site to submit applications directly into the Human Capital Management (HCM) and Applicant Tracking System (ATS). This resulted in a higher number of incomplete applies. By hosting the apply process on the Phenom Career Site and integrating with the HCM/ATS, candidates receive a seamless, consistent experience from job browsing to application submission. CSG now sees an average 70% conversion rate from apply clicks to completed applications.

When the talent experience platform and HCM/ATS do not integrate, companies lose more than just applicants. "You lose record-ability, credibility and have gaps in your service," Maximo Rocha, executive director of talent acquisition and employment at CSG explained.

"Our goal is to build efficiencies within the organization," continued Rocha. "It was critical for me to find partners who can eliminate the manual work and provide recruiters with a seamless process so they don't need to jump in and out of systems. The built-in integration with Phenom People and Workday removes the manual labor and replaces it with automation."

In addition, CSG required an AI-driven technology to automate and leverage massive data sets to increase personalization and engagement for the candidate experience. Most importantly, the technology had to operate and integrate with their HCM/ATS for an unbroken recruiter experience. As a result, Phenom's bidirectional data integration increases communication between systems, improving workflow efficiency and decreasing administrative tasks that delay business decisions.

"In order to achieve the best candidate and recruiter experience possible, our platform needs to connect with customers' current and future systems," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People. "HCM and ATS integrations are hard to develop but necessary to get right for our customers' success."

Candidate and recruiter experience are two of the four experiences that make up Talent Experience Management, which also includes employee experience and management experience. The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform uses a holistic approach to connect the interactions between each of these experiences.

