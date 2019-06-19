The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, continued building out its global partnership by adding Airfoil Group in Detroit, IN.FOM in Singapore, MAARC in Paris and Tell-Em in Nairobi. All of the firms are leading agencies, and each brings a unique skill set to the partnership while adding geographic and local market expertise. These firms add to the impressive group of new partners recently added this year, which includes KGBTexas (San Antonio and Houston), Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications (Seattle) and Tabua Digital (Portugal).

"Worldcom is very excited to welcome these firms to our ever-growing partnership of global agencies, and we look forward to their collaboration and contributions," said Todd Lynch, managing director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. "We're constantly striving to add partners who not only help maximize our geographic reach but bring expertise and skills that reflect the evolving and growing needs of global clients."

"Trust, knowledge sharing and open collaboration are the cornerstones of Worldcom's partnership," said Roger Hurni, Managing Partner of Off Madison Ave and Worldcom's Global Chair. "The rigor we apply to vet agencies for partnership and the ensuing sharing and interactions among all our agency partners ensures we offer unparalleled solutions for global and local clients. With Worldcom's partners by their side, our independent partners can directly capitalize on global opportunities, providing the highest level of public relations counsel by firms that provide global perspective powered by local and regional insights."

AIRFOIL GROUP

Born of the dot-com boom nearly 20 years ago, Airfoil Group is an independent, WBENC-certified woman-owned small business that specializes in product marketing for technology-based businesses. Headquartered in metro Detroit, Airfoil comprises two synergistic agencies: Airfoil Communications and Airfoil Digital.

IN.FOM

IN.FOM was founded in January 2011 by Mike Liew and VoalVoal Wong, two communications practitioners who have been in senior leadership roles in multinational communications agencies in Singapore and Asia Pacific for many years. Our insights and deep understanding of the rapidly evolving business landscape, and our ability to constantly think out of the box has enabled us to deliver innovative and award-winning campaigns for our clients. Our collaborative approach in working with our clients and partners is best exemplified by the continued retention and growth in our remit for clients such as Grab, Microsoft, Intel, Herbalife, Expedia, UnionPay, ENGIE Asia Pacific and SGInnovate.

IN.FOM is the first and only Asia-based consultancy to have been named by Holmes Report as the Global Technology PR Agency of the Year (in 2018) and the only three-time winner of the SABRE Asia Pacific Regional Technology Consultancy of the Year (in 2015, 2016 and 2018). In addiiton, it is the first and only consultancy to be named by the Institute of Public Relations Singapore (IPRS) as the Singapore PR Consultancy of the Year three times in a row (in 2015, 2017 and 2019).

MAARC Agency

Based in Paris, Maarc is a leading communications agency, specializing in one core mission: building and protecting its clients' reputation to ensure their license to operate in constraining environments and their ability to conduct change successfully. Relying on a team of 20 seasoned consultants, Maarc acts as a hub to multidisciplinary in-house skills (corporate communications, crisis and change management, public affairs) to help its clients navigate their relations with their key stakeholders and create the adhesion required for their business strategies.

Tell-Em Public Relations

Tell-Em Public Relations is based in Nairobi but is able to service the East African region, the agency is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is one the leading PR agencies in Kenya with an enviable portfolio of global brands and companies including Coca-Cola, P&G, British Airways and Visa. The agency offers traditional PR services as well as public affairs, digital and creative support and it has won nine PR awards to date including Best Agency and Best Overall campaign. The team at Tell-Em Public Relations is extremely committed and passionate and the agency prides itself on knowing the Kenyan media landscape very well many of the senior staff are ex-journalists. Client service and strong strategic partnerships with a keen insight into the East African marketplace has ensured very long client retention by the agency.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$288 million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

