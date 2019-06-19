Further increase of the Swiss franc-denominated additional Tier 1 Bond launched on 5 June 2019

Zurich, 19 June 2019 - The perpetual non-cumulative low-trigger Additional Tier 1 securities launched by Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 5 June 2019 have been again silently increased by CHF 25 million to the final issue size of CHF 350 million at the same conditions as the initial issuance amount, following a first such increase on 17 June 2019. The securities (ISIN CH0481013784) will settle on 25 June 2019 and are expected to be admitted for trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 21 June 2019.

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of April 2019, assets under management amounted to CHF 427 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.



Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.



