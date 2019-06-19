

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, in collaboration with Qianjiang Motorcycle co., plan to launch smaller engine capacity bikes of 338 CC in China by 2020. This is part of the company's strategic move to expand its bike production to Asian countries.



Harley said Qianjiang is experienced in developing premium small displacement motorcycles, and it has established supply base and proven capabilities in emerging markets.



Matt Levatich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harley-Davidson said, 'Our More Roads plan is all about bringing our brand of freedom to more people, in more places, in more ways.'



'More Roads' plan was announced in July 2018. Harley-Davidson has recorded 27 percent growth in sales in China compared to the previous year.



By 2027, the iconic bike brand expects to achieve 50 percent growth in annual international business. The smaller capacity bikes at lower price than its usual models would offer more acceptability and higher sales in Asian countries.



The new 338 CC model will have the distinctive look of Harley, special sound and feel. The smaller engine will be produced at Qianjiang facility with the quality standards specified by Harley-Davidson.



