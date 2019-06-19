Network Security Firewall Market to Reach a Market Size of $6 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Network Security Firewall Market, published by KBV research, The Global Network Security Firewall Market size is expected to reach $6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. A network security firewall includes network traffic management by monitoring threat invasion across networks. The significant advantages of network security firewalls are to enhance network security by defending it against multiple threats such as botnets, command and control servers, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day threats. Network firewall security will therefore assist to stop unlawful user entry, which is one of the market's growth factors.

The North America market would dominate the Global Network Security Firewall Solutions Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 - 2024). Asia Pacific is expected to evolve over the forecast period due to the rise in cyber-attacks and investment in security appliances. In addition, increasing internet penetration in nations such as Japan and South Korea leads to more cyber threats, leading to the use of firewall solutions China firewall as a service industry accounts for the largest income share as most businesses rely on cloud computation to deploy software apps.

The On-Premises market dominated the Global Network Security Firewall Market by Deployment 2017. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during (2018 - 2024). The Network Function Virtualization market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% during (2018 - 2024). Most medium and large companies are now active on the Internet and are linked to an organizational network. Network security firewalls are therefore used for the maintenance of network safety between the external network and the inner network to safeguard the company from fraud and data violations. Network firewalls also help companies to secure communication paths from unlawful access and information misuse, and the network security firewalls market is thus rapidly expanding.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Dell technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, SAP SE, Tata communications limited, Twilio Inc., Orange S.A., and AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. and SAP SE are some of the forerunners in the Network Security Firewall market.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

SMS Firewall



A2P Messaging





P2A Messaging



Signaling Firewall



SS7 Firewall





Diameter Firewall

Services

Consulting, Integration & Deployment



Support & Maintenance



Managed Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Network Function Virtualization

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Dell technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet

SAP SE

Tata communications limited

Twilio Inc.

Orange S.A.

Adaptive Mobile Security Ltd.

